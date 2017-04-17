Fyre Fest is the hot new kid on the festival block. So we're sending you and a lucky guest on a VIP experience that includes a private tent for two, VIP dining experiences, VIP area access and events, chartered flight from Miami to the Bahamas and a $1000 travel stipend to get you down to Miami. Plus with performances from the likes of G.O.O.D Music, Blink-182, Major Lazer, Migos and others, you know it's going to be a good time. Good luck.
